Five Kansas Elementary Schools Win National Recognition

Sep 23, 2021 @ 8:02am

The U.S. Department of Education has named 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including five schools in Kansas.

The five schools in Kansas to win the award are the Grandview Elementary School in El Dorado, the Ellsworth Elementary School in Ellsworth, Roosevelt Elementary School in Hays, Mahaffie Elementary School in Olathe, and Sabetha Elementary School in Sabetha.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates:

High-Performing Schools are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, and Achievement Gap-Closing Schools, which are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

This is the 39th year for the awards.

