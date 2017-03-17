WIBW News Now!

Five Kansas Stores Among JC Penney Closures

by on March 17, 2017 at 12:49 PM (5 hours ago)

Five stores in Kansas are among the 138 stores in 40 states to be closed by JC Penney in an effort to cut costs and regain profitability.

The company said the closings will save $200 million per year.

JC Penney will close its stores in Chanute, Hutchinson, Great Bend, Lawrence and Winfield.

Most stores will begin liquidation sales April 17 and close in June.

The retailer said Friday that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some will receive transfer opportunities and some will not.

JC Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.