WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


17°F
Overcast
Feels Like
Winds SE 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast18°
11°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
15°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy32°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy15°

Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy18°
-8°

Five Shawnee County Players Selected to 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl

by on December 27, 2017 at 11:18 AM

Five standout football players from Shawnee County High Schools will represent the East team in the 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl, to be played July 28th at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.

The Silver Lake Eagles will be represented by Josh Boyd, a stalwart linebacker for a squad that reached the state semifinals in class 3A. Speaking of great linebackers, Hayden’s Brent Peavler, who led the Wildcats in tackles on their way to a 4A-II semifinal appearance, was selected as well. Three outstanding linemen from Topeka schools will also play in the game – Washburn Rural’s Jacob Glendinning, Shawnee Heights’ Cade Holmes, and Tanner Matthias from Topeka High.

Topeka High head coach Walt Alexander will be an assistant coach for the East, who will be coached by Nemaha Central’s Warren Seitz.

Watch the 2018 Shrine Bowl Selection Show here:

Full rosters:

EAST:

WEST:

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.