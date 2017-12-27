Five Shawnee County Players Selected to 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Five standout football players from Shawnee County High Schools will represent the East team in the 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl, to be played July 28th at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.

The Silver Lake Eagles will be represented by Josh Boyd, a stalwart linebacker for a squad that reached the state semifinals in class 3A. Speaking of great linebackers, Hayden’s Brent Peavler, who led the Wildcats in tackles on their way to a 4A-II semifinal appearance, was selected as well. Three outstanding linemen from Topeka schools will also play in the game – Washburn Rural’s Jacob Glendinning, Shawnee Heights’ Cade Holmes, and Tanner Matthias from Topeka High.

Topeka High head coach Walt Alexander will be an assistant coach for the East, who will be coached by Nemaha Central’s Warren Seitz.

Watch the 2018 Shrine Bowl Selection Show here:



Full rosters:

EAST:



WEST:

