Five suspects, including four minors, arrested in string of overnight vehicle burglaries

by on August 1, 2017 at 8:42 AM (3 hours ago)

Five people, four of them juveniles, were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, according to police.

Lt. Colleen Stuart says around 2 a.m. officers stopped three suspicious subjects in the area of SW 14th and Boswell. During the investigation, the suspects admitted to breaking into numerous vehicles in the area of SW 17th and Washburn.

Police searched the suspects and found several items stolen from the vehicles.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Shane Lesley Brooks II was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and improper use of a highway. Two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the burglaries.

An hour later, officers spotted two more suspicious subjects, this time in the area of SW 17th and Wayne. Those suspects, both juveniles, were arrested after being questioned by police. They face multiple charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

All four juveniles were booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center.

Stuart says at this point in the investigation, police have no reason to believe Brooks and the two suspects arrested during the first stop are connected with the other two juveniles.

Investigators have identified at least 10 victims in the overnight burglaries.

Stuart says there is still property to be claimed and anyone whose car was broken into Monday night is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle