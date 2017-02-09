WIBW News Now!

Five Topeka men indicted on felony weapons charges

February 9, 2017

police gun

Prosecutors on Friday indicted five Topeka men in separate cases on federal firearms charges.

According to U. S. Attorney Tom Beall, the defendants, all convicted felons, are charged with illegally possessing firearms.

Federal law prohibits convicted felons from owning or possessing guns.

Beall says 24-year-old Amir Antwan Torenze Peppers, 34-year-old Bruce Mayo Nichols II and Chad C. Ramage, 46, each face one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

28-year-old Oscar D. Rangel also charges with one count of illegal firearm possession, along with one count of possession of a stolen gun.

Mason Cameron Reves, 27, is charged with unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, in addition the illegal possession charge.

Peppers and Rangel are currently in custody in the Shawnee County Jail.

If convicted, each could serve up to 10 years in federal prison and be fined a maximum of $250,000.

