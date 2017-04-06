A Flat No From The Kansas Senate

The Kansas Senate voted down a flat tax plan on Thursday afternoon after hours of debate by a resounding 3-37 as predicted by Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley earlier in the day.

“What I did characterize this process as is an exercise in futility,” said Hensley. “An exercise in futility is something that is pointless. An activity that is not successful or worthwhile pursuing. While this debate may have been worthwhile, I don’t believe that this bill is going to pass, as I said previously.”

Some conservatives believed the bill raised taxes too much, some Democrats believed it raised taxes on the wrong people, and moderates fell somewhere in between, but ultimately killed it because the math didn’t work.

Republican Senator Ty Masterson noted that the Governor had moved toward the Senate position prior to today’s vote.

“It appeared to me he was coming your way,” said Masterson. “This tax plan closes the small business exemption. That’s a huge departure from where he’s been, but, he gets called a hypocrite for even trying to negotiate? Trying to come a step closer to finding a solution?”

With that said, on final action, even Masterson voted against the specific bill while still appearing to support the concept.

“I believe we’re on the right path,” said Masterson. “I believe this can reach common ground. I will vote for a broad, flat and fair tax that solves our budget problem. But, today’s not quite that day, and this vote tells you absolutely nothing.”

The flat tax bill as constructed in Senate Bill 214 is dead. First adjournment is scheduled for Friday.