UPDATE: Police ID man arrested in McDonald’s armed robbery, second suspect still at large

by on July 20, 2017 at 7:28 AM (1 hour ago)

The suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown Topeka fast food restaurant was arrested Wednesday following a short foot chase.

Lt. Steve Roth says a 911 call came in around 9:45 p.m. to the McDonald’s at 1100 S. Kansas Avenue.

Officers at the scene saw two suspects running from the business and gave chase.

One of the suspects was caught within a block of the restaurant.

Police located a second person of interest a short time later. Roth says officers questioned the person and determined he was not involved in the robbery.

No customers or employees were injured during the robbery.

Police have not said what type of weapon was used in the robbery or if any cash was stolen.

In a news release sent Thursday morning, Lt. John Sturgeon says 30-year-old Brendon Randell Thompson, of Topeka, has been identified as the first suspect in the robbery.

Thompson was booked into Shawnee County Jail for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Sturgeon says police are still searching for the second suspect. He is described as an African American male wearing dark clothing with a bandana covering his face.

Police ask anyone with information related to the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015.