Fleeing suspect prompts officials to place southwest Topeka school on lockdown

by on August 15, 2017 at 2:48 PM (4 hours ago)

Jardine Middle School was placed on lockdown for a short period of time Tuesday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

Topeka police Lt. Kelvin Johnson says the school went into secure campus mode shortly after 2 p.m. while police searched for a suspect who ran from officers in the area of 29th and Oakley. 

The suspect reportedly ran behind the Dillons grocery store located in the Brookwood Shopping Center, 2709 SW 29th St.

Due to the close proximity of the school, officials ordered the lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. 

Johnson says the suspect was apprehended shortly after fleeing from officers. 

According to a message sent by the Topeka Public School district, no students or staff were in any danger and the lockdown was lifted after six minutes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

