WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds North 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear88°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear77°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear74°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
57°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear82°
59°

Flights to Liberal, Dodge City to end

by on September 4, 2017 at 12:39 PM (2 hours ago)

An airline providing government-subsidized service to three Nebraska and two Kansas cities plans to end the flights later this month.

PenAir notified the U.S. Transportation Department last week that service to Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff in Nebraska and to Dodge City and Liberal in Kansas will cease after Sunday. The information was first reported by an airline industry news site, ch-aviation.com.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based carrier announced last month that it was filing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan and planning to close its Denver hub.

The company says it had intended to continue service until replacement carriers were chosen and in place, but it says a massive exodus of its pilots forced it to end the two states’ service far sooner.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.