Flint Hills Artists To Share Their Works At Weekend Gathering In Historic Council Grove

A sort-of-special semblance to a century-and-a-half ago, there’s a gathering planned in the grove.

This especial Gathering in the Grove, supporting area arts and heritage, is set for the weekend at Council Grove.

Actually, it’ll be the 12th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3-4-5, in the Carnegie Building at 303 West Main.

For three days each autumn, the hills are alive with an impressive array of regional art, according to enthusiastic coordinators-promoters.

To clarify, Council Grove on the historic Santa Fe Trail in the Flint Hills, is readily nationally recognized for white settlers’ peaceful gatherings with the native Kaw Indians.

Those of Native American heritage likely will be among the crowds celebrating works of talented artists and craftsmen from throughout the Flint Hills and across Kansas.

Refreshments and live music flavor the historic Carnegie Library where art pieces are exhibited alongside antiques in what the planners say is a cozy gallery setting.

Features include photography, watercolors, oils, jewelry, textiles, stained glass, ceramics and much more.

To make the attractions even more uniquely-special this year, coordinators insisted, “We’re having a raffle and silent auction for a lovely dinner for you and seven friends at a historic home right here in our historic community.”

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Gathering in the Grove coincides with Candlelight Charm, a festive evening shopping tradition in the obviously lively, art-loving most historic Council Grove.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the art show is open from 5 to 9 p.m., and then from 10 a.m., to 9 p.m., on Saturday.

Stores on Council Grove’s Main Street will be open late Saturday evening for community shopping pleasure along with browsing and buying at the art show.

Gathering in the Grove is from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday afternoon, Nov.5, with opportunity to visit more than a dozen historical sites of the community.

Additional information is available at www.GatheringInTheGrove.com, and on Facebook.