Flood insurance is a separate policy from homeowner’s insurance, says Kansas Insurance Commissioner

With flooding impacting much of Kansas this week, it’s important to note that just because you have homeowner’s insurance does not mean that you have flood insurance.

“It’s very similar to earthquake,” said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer. “It’s a separate peril that is insured through a separate policy and for homeowners and apartment dwellers, their insurance needs to come through the National Flood Insurance Program.”

The NFIP’s phone number is 1-800-427-4661. They can help you get insured for your house, but your car is different.

“Your car policy, your automobile policy, your comprehensive policy, covers flood,” said Selzer. “We can help and we do regulate that aspect of flood insurance.”

If you have a dispute with your car insurer, the Kansas Insurance Department is easy to get a hold of.

“For any questions you might have on flood insurance regarding your automobile, call 1 (800) 432-2484 or go to www.ksinsurance.org,” said Selzer.

The website has a chat feature where you can type your questions to a customer service expert who can help you communicate with your insurer.