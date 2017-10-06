Flood watch continues

Flood Watch posted across northeast Kansas through Saturday morning. We may see 2” of additional precipitation between now and then.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high at 82.

Tonight: A line of showers and storms will move in overnight, with a low at 58.

Saturday: Showers early and then clearing with a high at 75.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low at 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 76.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low at 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.