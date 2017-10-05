Flood watch through Saturday morning

A Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog in a few locations, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and a high at 77.

Tonight: Showers and a few thunderstorms, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely and a high at 82.

Saturday: Rain ends early, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 78. East southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low at 67.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.