Flood waters close K-99 near Emporia

by on March 30, 2017 at 12:12 PM (4 hours ago)

High waters have forced authorities to close Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon County as of noon Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says flooding from Wednesday’s downpour have covered the entire road.

The closure affects the portion of K-99 from the south edge of Emporia to the Emporia Municipal Airport.

North and southbound traffic will be rerouted through local county roads to the Kansas Turnpike.

A KDOT spokesperson says drivers using this detour will not have to pay tolls and can access K-99 on either side of the closure area from the turnpike.

The highway will remain closed until the flood waters subside.

Image via KDOT

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle