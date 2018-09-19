Flooding risk needs better communication, meteorologist says in wake of Florence

As the remnants of Florence have left behind catastrophic and deadly flooding, it’s important to note that, much like the Fujita scale for tornadoes, the scale for hurricane strength is based on wind speed and not on flooding risk.

“From about 39 to 74 miles per hour, you have what’s called a Tropical Storm,” said meteorologist Dan Holiday. “Above 74 miles per hour, you get a Category 1 hurricane and the stronger the winds, it goes from Category 1, to 2, to 3, to 4 and eventually up to a 5. What hurricanes do not take into account is the storm surge and the flooding and oftentimes that can be the biggest killer.”

As of Wednesday, at least 37 people have died in storm-related incidents.

“Oftentimes, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning or for that matter, a hurricane could be downgraded,” said Holiday. “Oftentimes, people will say, I can let my guard down. It’s not as bad as they thought. It’s weaker now. They drive down a road, they see some water running over the road. They do not realize how deep that water is and can easily be swept away.”

That’s what happened to two mental patients on Tuesday in South Carolina when the van they were riding in was overtaken by floodwaters.

“A slow moving storm can produce deadly flooding,” said Holiday. “I think the key is how you communicate it to the public. If you say, look, this hurricane is not going to be as strong when it comes to winds, but the flooding will be catastrophic and here’s why. It’s all in the way you communicate it. The other side of that is, we have so many platforms of information. If the source is not reliable and it says hey, this storm is not as bad as we thought and that’s all they say and then somebody takes that as the word of the way things are going that can obviously be very dangerous.”

Twenty-seven of the deaths happened in North Carolina. President Trump visited New Bern on Wednesday.

Statistics from the AP were used in this report.