Florence could heavily impact air travel, says AAA Kansas

Events related to Hurricane Florence could change your travel plans.

“With the hub and spoke system that the airlines have, you know, you may not be headed to the East Coast, but you might be there momentarily to change planes or to move on to your destination,” said Jennifer Haugh. “The weather is going to impact travel heavily when Florence makes landfall.”

Fuel supply and demand numbers could change quickly as people drive out of the path of the storm.

“They’ve definitely seen a strain on resources in that area,” said Haugh. “It appears that they are making efforts to head that off so that they’re not seeing just complete loss in services as far as that goes.”

Ultimately, though, if you’re not traveling that way, supplies in our area should not be negatively impacted by this event.

“It’s really far enough away and a completely different route,” said Haugh. “We shouldn’t see an impact here.”

AAA Kansas urges travelers to check with their travel agent and travel providers for cancellation policies and itinerary changes if you’re traveling this weekend.