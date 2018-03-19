Flu season beginning downward curve

The flu season appears to be slowing down.

“We’re seeing a decrease in the past two weeks by 21 percent,” said Jane Trombetta with MedExpress. “That’s less influenza-like illness coming into our centers. The really good news for Kansas is we’ve seen a decline over the past two weeks of 30 percent.”

With that said, you still need to be careful, because not everyone gets the most common strain of flu.

“Even if you get a flu shot, that flu shot is only particular for the specific strains that were selected by the CDC to put into that vaccine,” said Trombetta. “They do it on a predictive model. They base it on last year’s flu season, but even if you got a flu shot, you can still get the flu if you pick up a different strain and even if you got the flu this year, you can actually get it a second time if you pick up a slightly different strain.”

Trombetta says that the flu season will likely linger until May.

“The influenza virus in the community year-round,” said Trombetta. “This thing doesn’t go away when the flowers come up in the spring. It is in the environment all year-round. The good practices to prevent getting the flu, other than the flu shot, is the whole hand hygiene, being careful about cough etiquette, don’t be around people that are sick, if you are sick, stay home. All of those recommendations apply year-round.”

For more information, visit the CDC’s flu site at www.cdc.gov/flu.