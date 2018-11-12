WIBW News Now!

Flurries linger, very cold Monday

by on November 12, 2018 at 4:43 AM (6 hours ago)

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Flurries from late morning into this afternoon, with a high at 29. North winds 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 46.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 29. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. 

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 11.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 46.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.