Flurries linger, very cold Monday

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Flurries from late morning into this afternoon, with a high at 29. North winds 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 46.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 29. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 11.



Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 36.



Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 46.