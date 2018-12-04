Flurries Tuesday

We’ll have a couple of chilly days today and Thursday with a warmer Wednesday in between.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Flurries this morning with widespread low clouds and a high at 30.
Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 22.
Tomorrow: Sunny and not as cold, with a high at 45.
Wednesday Night: Light snow possible, with a low at 25.
Thursday: Cloudy and colder, with a high at 30.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 22.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 26.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 31.