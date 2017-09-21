WIBW News Now!

Fly Kansas Air Tour to begin in Wellington on September 28th

by on September 21, 2017 at 5:36 PM (3 hours ago)

The 2017 Fly Kansas Air Tour, which lasts for three days and visits 10 different cities in Kansas, will lift off from Wellington on September 28th.

This year’s tour which is presented by the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education and the Kansas Department of Transportation promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and highlights the benefits of local airports to their communities. 

Over 50 pilots along with their aircraft are expected to participate in the event and engage as well as educate students across the state.  More than 500 students total are expected to attend the event at their individual local airports

“They will learn about legendary fliers such as Amelia Earhart at the memorial airport in Atchinson as well as information about all types of aviation careers,” said Brianna Landon, Communications Director for KDOT.  “Students will be able to learn about aviation all across the state of Kansas.”

This is the fourth consecutive year for the revived tour which first took place in 1928.  The tour was established to promote the aviation industry in Kansas.

“It’s a great way of celebrating the rich history of aviation that Kansas has,” said Landon.  “It’s just important to us to be able to celebrate this industry and everything that it contributes to the state of Kansas.”

The public is encouraged to visit the local airports during the tours stops to see the airplanes up close, talk to the pilots and learn about the role of aviation in Kansas.  A schedule of the tour is attached below.   

 

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
 
Wellington
8 a.m.             Aircraft Arrival
10:30 a.m.     Departure     
 
Liberal
12:30 p.m.     Aircraft Arrival
2:30 p.m.       Departure
 
Dodge City
3:30 p.m.        Aircraft Arrival
4:30 p.m.        Departure
 
Hays
5:30 p.m.        Aircraft Arrival
 
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
 
Hays
10:00 a.m.     Departure
 
Concordia
11:00 a.m.     Aircraft Arrival
1:00 p.m.        Departure
 
Atchison
2:15 p.m.        Aircraft Arrival
4:00 p.m.        Departure
 
New Century
4:30 p.m.        Aircraft Arrival
 
 
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
 
New Century
9:30 a.m.       Departure
 
Pittsburg
10:30 a.m.     Aircraft Arrival
12:30 p.m.     Departure
 
Independence
1 p.m.             Aircraft Arrival
3 p.m.             Departure
 
Benton
4 p.m.             Aircraft Arrival

 