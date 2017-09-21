Fly Kansas Air Tour to begin in Wellington on September 28th

The 2017 Fly Kansas Air Tour, which lasts for three days and visits 10 different cities in Kansas, will lift off from Wellington on September 28th.

This year’s tour which is presented by the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education and the Kansas Department of Transportation promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and highlights the benefits of local airports to their communities.

Over 50 pilots along with their aircraft are expected to participate in the event and engage as well as educate students across the state. More than 500 students total are expected to attend the event at their individual local airports

“They will learn about legendary fliers such as Amelia Earhart at the memorial airport in Atchinson as well as information about all types of aviation careers,” said Brianna Landon, Communications Director for KDOT. “Students will be able to learn about aviation all across the state of Kansas.”

This is the fourth consecutive year for the revived tour which first took place in 1928. The tour was established to promote the aviation industry in Kansas.

“It’s a great way of celebrating the rich history of aviation that Kansas has,” said Landon. “It’s just important to us to be able to celebrate this industry and everything that it contributes to the state of Kansas.”

The public is encouraged to visit the local airports during the tours stops to see the airplanes up close, talk to the pilots and learn about the role of aviation in Kansas. A schedule of the tour is attached below.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Wellington

8 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

10:30 a.m. Departure

Liberal

12:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

2:30 p.m. Departure

Dodge City

3:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

4:30 p.m. Departure

Hays

5:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Hays

10:00 a.m. Departure

Concordia

11:00 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

1:00 p.m. Departure

Atchison

2:15 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

4:00 p.m. Departure

New Century

4:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

New Century

9:30 a.m. Departure

Pittsburg

10:30 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

12:30 p.m. Departure

Independence

1 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

3 p.m. Departure

Benton