Flynn discussing immunity with intel committees

by on March 31, 2017 at 3:50 AM (1 hour ago)

Michael Flynn’s attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for questioning.

Flynn attorney Robert Kelner says no “reasonable person” with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances.

Flynn was fired from his job as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the vice president about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the transition.

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.