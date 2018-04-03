Fog and drizzle East; Fire Danger West

Cloudy and cold this morning with patchy drizzle and fog in Topeka.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cool and drizzly with a high at 42. NW winds 15-35 and gusty this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, windy and cold, with a low at 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Red Flag Warning across Central Kansas today.

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 47. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 26 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 17.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.