WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 27°
Winds NNW 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain45°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy52°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy66°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast36°
21°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy41°
32°

Fog and drizzle East; Fire Danger West

by on April 3, 2018 at 5:29 AM (2 hours ago)

Cloudy and cold this morning with patchy drizzle and fog in Topeka.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cool and drizzly with a high at 42. NW winds 15-35 and gusty this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, windy and cold, with a low at 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Thursday: Warmer, with a high at 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Red Flag Warning across Central Kansas today.

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 47. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 26 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 17.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.