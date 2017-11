A damp Tuesday is in store, and we may see some accumulation by the end of the night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog and drizzle, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Rain likely, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Clearing, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., then mostly cloudy with a high at 57. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers and a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 60.