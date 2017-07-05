Fog early, then warm Wednesday

A very slow moving low pressure system in southern Missouri continued to wrap moisture around it causing some showers in east central Kansas.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few areas of patchy fog, then clearing, with a high at 87.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 67.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 93.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 92.