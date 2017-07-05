WIBW News Now!

Fog early, then warm Wednesday

by on July 5, 2017 at 4:45 AM

A very slow moving low pressure system in southern Missouri continued to wrap moisture around it causing some showers in east central Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few areas of patchy fog, then clearing, with a high at 87.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 93.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 92.

