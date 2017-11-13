Fog possible this morning

Dense fog is possible in portions of northeast Kansas from Manhattan to Hiawatha this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cool, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Drizzle develops and moves in late, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Drizzle off and on, with a high at 59.

Wednesday: Showers end early, with a high at 59.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at 53. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 60.