Foggy this morning, warm this afternoon

by on December 19, 2017 at 5:07 AM (5 hours ago)

Give yourself some extra time this morning. The fog could be thick in isolated areas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 58.

Tonight: A few clouds and cool, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, with a high at 50.

Tomorrow night: A few isolated showers late and a low at 42.

Thursday: Drizzle early, then cloudy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 51.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Thursday: A slight chance of drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 46.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.