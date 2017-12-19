Foggy this morning, warm this afternoon

Give yourself some extra time this morning. The fog could be thick in isolated areas.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 58.
Tonight: A few clouds and cool, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, with a high at 50.
Tomorrow night: A few isolated showers late and a low at 42.
Thursday: Drizzle early, then cloudy, with a high at 58.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 56. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 51.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of drizzle after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.
Thursday: A slight chance of drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 46.