Foggy Thursday, cool and drizzly Friday

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog and drizzle through mid-day, then cloudy and breezy, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with a low at 33.

Friday: Drizzle with scattered afternoon showers with a high at 55.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 67.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 52.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high at 67.