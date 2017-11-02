WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


53°F
Overcast
Feels Like 53°
Winds NNE 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Fog55°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy65°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear51°
37°

Foggy Thursday, cool and drizzly Friday

by on November 2, 2017 at 5:31 AM (2 hours ago)

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog and drizzle through mid-day, then cloudy and breezy, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with a low at 33.

Friday: Drizzle with scattered afternoon showers with a high at 55.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 67.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 52.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high at 67.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.