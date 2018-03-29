WIBW News Now!

Foggy Thursday

by on March 29, 2018 at 5:21 AM (8 mins ago)

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 8 a.m.
 
TOPEKA FORECAST
 
Today: Low clouds and drizzle early, then cloudy and cool today, with a high at 52.
 
Tonight: Cloudy through late evening, with a low at 32.
 
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.
 
Saturday: Turning colder, with a high at 55.
 
REGIONAL FORECAST
 

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 56.

 
 
