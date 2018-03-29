Foggy Thursday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 8 a.m.
TOPEKA FORECAST
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 63.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 56.