Foggy Thursday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning until 8 a.m.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and drizzle early, then cloudy and cool today, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Cloudy through late evening, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Saturday: Turning colder, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 56.