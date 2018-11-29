Foggy today and tomorrow, rain Friday night

Moisture will have an effect on us for the next few days, with different types at different times.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog, then clearing this afternoon and very cool, with a high at 42.

Tonight: Fog/freezing fog developing overnight, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: Light drizzle early with patchy fog, with a high at 45.

Saturday: Rain early. Windy, with a high at 48.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain/wet snow early, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 44. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 29.

Tomorrow: A chance of freezing drizzle before 9am, then a chance of drizzle between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Patchy fog between 9am and noon. Areas of freezing fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 45.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 46.

Sunday: A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high at 36.