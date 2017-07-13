Folks From All Around Headed To The Richmond Free Fair

Happiness is promised for all with old fashioned country family fun, July 13-14-15, at Richmond, Kansas, according to Sarah Peters, hardworking enthusiast and promoter for the traditional Franklin County affair.

It’s the 93rd annual Richmond Free Fair kicking off Thursday morning, July 13, with entering of exhibits, and judging throughout the afternoon.

Special athletic events are planned every day, starting at 6 o’clock, Thursday and Friday evenings, and at 4 o’clock, Saturday afternoon

Cowboy Olympics at planned Thursday evening, at 7 o’clock, with special entertainment by Gravel Road Break Down at 7:30.

At 7:30, Friday evening, July 14, there’ll be old time games including nail driving, pie eating, potato peeling, corn shucking, and an egg race. Wade Brown comes on stage to entertain in the starlight at 9 o’clock.

A President’s Pie Contest is Saturday afternoon, July 15, with entries due no later than 4 o’clock.

Highlight of the entire fair is always the Grand Parade at 6 o’clock, Saturday evening, with entries expected from throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

“Everybody’s welcome to bring a parade entry, or just a lawn chair, and then find a shade tree, to be a part of the best parade possible,” Peters welcomed.

At 8:15, Saturday evening, The Lost Troubadours will entertain at 8:15.

“See you at Richmond Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13-14-15,” Peters invited.

Details can be found on Facebook, in order so nobody misses anything.