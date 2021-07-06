Folks From All Around Headed To The Richmond Free Fair

By Frank J. Buchman
Happiness is promised for all with old fashioned country family fun, July 8-9-10, at Richmond, Kansas.
That’s according to Sarah Peters, hardworking enthusiast and promoter for the traditional Franklin County activities.
It’s the 97th annual Richmond Free Fair kicking off Thursday morning, July 8, with entering of exhibits and judging.
“Keeping The Dream Alive” is most appropriate for this year’s fair theme as the rural community continues moving forward.
There’ll be athletic events Thursday and Friday evenings at 6 o’clock, and also Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock. Excitement mounts for the Cowboy Olympics as area ranchers and cowboys alike “show their stuff” Thursday evening at 7 o’clock.
Old Time Games with fun times reminiscent of the “good ole days” are Friday’s evening feature at 7:30. “There’ll be competition for the youngest to the most mature and oh what excitement,” Sarah promised. “We have added a big round bale rolling contest as a special attraction for those with big muscles.”
Of course an annually anticipated feature is the Richmond Fair Pie Contest. “Your fruit pes must be entered Saturday afternoon by 4 o’clock. They’ll be auctioned off following judges’ selections,” Sarah informed.
“So you all come with hands high in the air bidding for the best eating around,” she quickly added.
Already locals and those from a distance are working on floats for the grand parade Saturday evening at 6 o’clock. “Everybody is welcome to participate in the parade with all kinds of entries, or just bring your chair and watch from the sideline,” Sarah invited.
Mike Douglas, Bob Simms, Larry Burkdoll and Dave Bailey are best known as “Clevermax” the band. “We’re excited to have these popular entertainers for the Saturday night show at 8 o’clock. Their toe tapping tunes with something for everybody keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” Sarah smiled.
“See you at Richmond Free Fair in Richmond, Kansas, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 11-12-13,” Peters welcomed.
Details can be found on Facebook, Richmond Free Fair, in order so nobody misses anything.
The musical entertainers known as “Clevermax” will be Saturday night feature climaxing the annual Richmond Free Fair, July 8-9-10, at Richmond, Kansas.