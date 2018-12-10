WIBW News Now!

Following pursuit, Oklahoma police fatally shoot man wanted for robbery in Kansas

by on December 10, 2018 at 12:17 PM (4 hours ago)

Investigators are looking into a police shooting in northern Oklahoma that left a man wanted for robbery in Kansas dead following a chase.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s looking into the shooting death early Monday of 39-year-old Shane Adair Wentling after a police pursuit involving officers from the Perry Police Department and Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

The OSBI says Wentling brandished a gun after a clerk at a convenience store in Wichita, Kansas, refused to sell him beer Sunday night.  After Kansas authorities released details of the robbery, Oklahoma police spotted Wentling’s vehicle near Perry and a chase ensued.

Investigators say police used a tactical maneuver to stop Wentling’s car and he was shot and killed after he exited his vehicle while brandishing a firearm.

