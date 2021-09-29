Food Assistance Increases Rates

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says that residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning this Friday.
The change is taking place due to the 2018 Farm Bill that directed USDA to re-evaluate the Thrifty Food Plan which is used to calculate benefits for food assistance.
Through this year’s adjustment, the maximum allowable allotment increased to $250 for a household of one.
The maximum allotment amounts for households the size of two or more also have increased.
Other adjustments include increased income limits, utility allowances increasing, and the excess shelter deduction increasing.
The Standard Medical Deduction remains the same at $175.
All food assistance benefits are based on household size, household income, and allowable deductions.
Overall, food assistance recipients will see a 10 percent increase from pre-March 2021 benefit levels.