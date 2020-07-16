Foreign Student Changed Rule Changed Again
Faculty at K-State, KU, Wichita State, and other universities in the Sunflower State objected when the Federal government last week changed a policy that affected foreign students.
The rule has now been switched back.
Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.
The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans in light of the policy.
Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would have been forbidden from taking all their courses online this fall.
New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online.
Students already in the U.S. would have faced deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.
Immigration officials issued the policy last week, reversing earlier guidance from March 13 telling colleges that limits around online education would be suspended during the pandemic.