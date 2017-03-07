WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 33°
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy62°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear72°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy71°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear56°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain43°
26°

Former Bennington city clerk gets prison time for embezzling

by on March 7, 2017 at 5:55 AM (49 mins ago)

A former Kansas city clerk has been sentenced to a year and four months in federal prison for embezzling more than $100,000 from a real estate company and bilking her town of more than $75,000.

Forty-two-year-old Janetta Marie Buttery of the north-central Kansas town of Bennington also was ordered Monday in Topeka to pay $184,000 in restitution.

Bennington pleaded guilty in December to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds, admitting that as Bennington’s clerk from October 2014 to May of last year she misused credit cards belonging to the city and its recreation commission.

Buttery already had pleaded guilty to charges that she embezzled $109,000 while she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and executive assistant at Realty Associates of Salina.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.