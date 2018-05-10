Former budget director endorses Kelly for governor

Democrat candidate for governor Laura Kelly received the endorsement of former Kansas Budget Director Duane Goossen on Thursday.

“Laura Kelly is the only candidate in the race – Democratic, Republican or Independent – who understands how to put

Kansas back on sound fiscal footing and rebuild our state,” said Goossen. “I will be voting for Laura Kelly in August and November. I encourage you to join me.”

Goossen recently finished his work with the Kansas Center for Economic Growth where he served as the senior fellow providing critical expertise on the state’s budget crisis during the past five years.

“No one knows the budget better than Duane Goossen,” said Kelly. “And no one knows better than him what it will take to put our state back on sound fiscal footing so we can once again invest in our future. Duane, I am honored and humbled to have your support. It means a lot to me to know you believe I am the best choice to lead this state.”

Earlier in his career, Goossen served as state budget director for twelve years in the administrations of three governors, Republican Bill Graves and Democrats Kathleen Sebelius and Mark Parkinson, and received the National Association of State Budget Officers Gloria Timmer Award for career achievements in a state budget office.

“I’ve known Laura for many years,” said Goossen. “I first met her when I was budget director and she was a newly elected Senator. What has always struck me is her steady, reasonable approach to the budget process and her deep commitment to Kansas kids. She is fiscally responsible, but also innovative in how we invest in our economy and our future. Without yelling or carrying on, Laura is able to make progress on issues important to our state, even though

she’s a Democrat in a very Republican legislature.”

This endorsement follows last week’s endorsement by EMILY’s List, the leading resource for women running for public office. Also in March, Kelly was endorsed by Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger and several other prominent women.