Former choir director charged with aggravated sodomy

by on November 1, 2017 at 8:07 AM (2 hours ago)

A former teacher of the year for a northeast Kansas school district has been charged with sex crimes with a teenager.

Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy were filed Tuesday against 45-year-old Todd Burd, of Gardner.

Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say the non-consensual sexual acts are alleged to have occurred last fall with a 15- or 16-year-old.

Burd was a choir director and vocal teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, but is not currently an employee.

He received Gardner-Edgerton district’s Teacher of the Year honor in 2015.

