Former City Clerk in SE Kansas spent taxpayer money on tracking former mistress

Court records say a former Frontenac city administrator spent taxpayer money on GPS tracking devices and monitoring services that he used to track his former mistress.

The new details about Doug Sellars were included in the arrest affidavit that the Pittsburg Morning Sun obtained. Sellars is charged with official misconduct, misdemeanor stalking and three other felonies.

The affidavit alleges that Sellars embezzled $8,000, spending some of it on GPS devices that he hid inside his former mistress’ car bumper.

Sellars began working as the City Clerk in Frontenac in 2004 after more than a decade with the city’s police department. He was appointed interim city manager in 2014. Sellars resigned from both positions in 2015.