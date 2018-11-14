Former college women’s basketball player killed in Kansas murder-suicide

Authorities say a former college basketball player in Kentucky has been killed in a murder-suicide in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Shawnee, Kansas, found the bodies of 27-year-old Courtney Bivins, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 34-year-old Joshua Mobley, of Mission, Kansas, near a park on Sunday. Police say Mobley shot Bivins and then himself. Police described them as “close friends.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Bivins played in 19 games at Western Kentucky University before transferring to Campbellsville University, where she graduated in 2013 with a biology degree. Campbellsville says Bivins, who previously went by the last name of Clifton, was a nurse and had been “actively pursuing a career field in anesthesiology.”

Campbellsville Sports Information Director Jordan Alves says she could “shoot it with the best of them.”