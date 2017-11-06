WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 44°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast45°
34°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy46°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear51°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy54°
43°

Former corrections officer at Anderson County Jail arrested for unlawful sexual relations

by on November 6, 2017 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)

A press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation states that a former corrections officer of the Anderson County Jail was arrested for 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations.

27-year-old Lexington J. Laiter was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning at his Garnett residence.  The incidents in which he was arrested for occurred while Laiter was an employee at the jail.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the KBI in January to investigate allegations against Laiter.  He began working at the jail in February of 2013 and was fired in December of 2016.

Laiter was booked into the Osage County Jail following his arrest. 