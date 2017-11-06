Former corrections officer at Anderson County Jail arrested for unlawful sexual relations

A press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation states that a former corrections officer of the Anderson County Jail was arrested for 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations.

27-year-old Lexington J. Laiter was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning at his Garnett residence. The incidents in which he was arrested for occurred while Laiter was an employee at the jail.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the KBI in January to investigate allegations against Laiter. He began working at the jail in February of 2013 and was fired in December of 2016.

Laiter was booked into the Osage County Jail following his arrest.