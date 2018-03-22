WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSE 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast68°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy53°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy59°
50°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
52°

Former Delia firefighter arrested on arson charges

by on March 22, 2018 at 4:50 AM (6 hours ago)

An arson investigation leads to the arrest of a former Jackson County firefighter.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a news release Wednesday evening that 27-year-old Jacob Kenneth Grant was taken into custody and faces 13 counts of arson. According to Morse, his department’s investigation focused on numerous suspected arson grass fires that occurred from February 28 to March 20 in southwestern Jackson County. It’s alleged that Grant set the fires and then responded as a member of the Delia Fire Department.

Following his arrest, Grant was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this report.