Former Delia firefighter arrested on arson charges

An arson investigation leads to the arrest of a former Jackson County firefighter.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a news release Wednesday evening that 27-year-old Jacob Kenneth Grant was taken into custody and faces 13 counts of arson. According to Morse, his department’s investigation focused on numerous suspected arson grass fires that occurred from February 28 to March 20 in southwestern Jackson County. It’s alleged that Grant set the fires and then responded as a member of the Delia Fire Department.

Following his arrest, Grant was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this report.