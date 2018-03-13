Former deputy Secretary of State running for top job

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Craig McCullah announced his candidacy for Kansas Secretary of State through a message posted on Facebook on Monday.

“I think working in the office definitely gives me an advantage,” McCullah said. “I understand all the different areas of the office. I understand what the office

needs to do to become better servants to Kansas.”

Service is something McCullah believes the office needs to get back to.

“During the Graves and Thornburgh administration, those individuals had each worked in the office, kind of worked their way up to Assistant Secretary of State,” said McCullah. “They began as professional administrators of the office.”

McCullah sees himself in the same vein.

“I’m a professional administrator, that’s what I do,” said McCullah. “I’ve saved the agency hundreds of thousands of dollars, reinventing the way we produce our

publications and eliminating financial transaction fees for certain filings. I’m not using this office as a stepping stool to another office or more grandiose ideas.

I want to make sure we get the office where it needs to be. We’ve been going really hard lately. The Legislature has passed a lot of different election laws. We want

to slow this down and make sure we’re doing the right things and just continue to do good business for the state of Kansas.”

McCullah is one of four Republicans running for the party’s nomination for Secretary of State. The other three are Representative Keith Esau, Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and Kansas Republican Party chair Kelly Arnold.