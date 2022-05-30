Former Ellenwood Police Officer Arrested

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department.
KBI agents arrested Great Bend resident Christopher Rowland, 40, in Great Bend.
He was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer, and interference with the judicial process.
Rowland was employed as an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November of 2021.
In December of 2021, the Ellinwood Police Department requested the KBI investigate missing money and drugs discovered during an audit of their evidence locker.
The police department cooperated fully with the investigation.
Following his arrest, Rowland was transported to the Barton County Jail for booking.