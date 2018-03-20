WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


108°F
Overcast
Feels Like 193°
Winds NW 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast50°
30°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy68°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
39°

Former Fort Hays State University basketball player dies in Wichita bar shooting

by on March 20, 2018 at 10:34 AM (3 hours ago)

A former high school basketball standout from New York who went on to play at Fort Hays State University in Kansas has died in a bar shooting.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Dwayne Brunson, of Great Bend, was shot early Sunday after an altercation at the bar in Wichita, Kansas.  Police Lt. Todd Ojile says Brunson died several hours later at a hospital.

Police don’t know what the altercation was, what started it or whether Brunson was the target.  No other injuries were reported.

Brunson was a 6-foot-7 forward from Queens.  At Fort Hays State, he was selected to the All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association First Team as a junior in 2013 and led the team in scoring and rebounding.  He also played for Barton Community College in Great Bend.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.