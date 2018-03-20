Former Fort Hays State University basketball player dies in Wichita bar shooting

A former high school basketball standout from New York who went on to play at Fort Hays State University in Kansas has died in a bar shooting.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Dwayne Brunson, of Great Bend, was shot early Sunday after an altercation at the bar in Wichita, Kansas. Police Lt. Todd Ojile says Brunson died several hours later at a hospital.

Police don’t know what the altercation was, what started it or whether Brunson was the target. No other injuries were reported.

Brunson was a 6-foot-7 forward from Queens. At Fort Hays State, he was selected to the All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association First Team as a junior in 2013 and led the team in scoring and rebounding. He also played for Barton Community College in Great Bend.