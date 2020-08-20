Former Fort Riley Soldier Sentenced
A former soldier stationed at Fort Riley has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distributing instructions for making explosives.
24-year old Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.
After his prison time, Smith will serve three years on supervised release.
The FBI received information that Smith used social media to give out guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices.
He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.
In September of last year, from Fort Riley, Smith sent a person working undercover for the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device.
Smith also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.
Smith joined the Army in 2017.
He served as an infantry soldier, and was trained in combat and tactical operations.
He was transferred to Fort Riley in July of 2019.