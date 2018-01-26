Former Google and Uber VP running for Kansas Secretary of State

A Democrat and technology expert running for Secretary of State believes that’s the best office where he can use his skills.

“I think the Secretary of State’s office is at the center of technology in Kansas,” said former Google and Uber VP and candidate Brian McClendon. “It has, arguably, one of the biggest databases of people with the voter file and it is responsible for managing election data. It’s also critical for security and privacy. Those are all things that I have experience with in my past career.”

Security in elections is a very important issue for McClendon.

“We saw in 2016 that there were 21 states where there was active hacking efforts by unknown foreign actors or Russians, it’s not clear which,” McClendon said. “Kansas is as vulnerable as the rest. Recent documentation has shown that there is several parts of the Kansas data that is vulnerable. We want to make sure and build systems that are resistant to this kind of hacking, because we cannot let our elections be compromised by outside actors.”

McClendon also sees a role for the Secretary of State’s office in making sure that voters get the proof they need to be able to vote.

“In many other states around the country, the state takes responsibility for doing that verification of citizenship,” said McClendon. “For Kansas to ask voters to do it is putting a pretty big burden on them. The ability for the state to create a system to talk to the other 49 states and seven other districts and have confirmation of citizenship should be something that the state does. With that, that would make the whole system much easier while still verifying citizenship of all voters.”

