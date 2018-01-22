WIBW News Now!

Former Hiawatha high school teacher sentenced to probation after sexual relations with student

by on January 22, 2018 at 4:26 PM

A former Kansas high school biology teacher was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a student.

Twenty-four-year-old Gabrielle Bauman of Fairview was sentenced on Monday.  She will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Bauman was arrested in September after Hiawatha police investigated a report made to the school district in in mid-June.  At the time, she taught anatomy and biology at Hiawatha High School.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a criminal complaint indicated the student was 16 or older and enrolled at the school.  The victim and the victim’s family
asked that she receive probation.

