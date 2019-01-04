Former jailer himself behind bars on sex crime allegations

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents arrested a former detention officer of the Russell County Jail Thursday.

On Oct. 24, 2018, the Russell County Sheriff requested the KBI investigate allegations made against an employee of the jail for reportedly having sex with inmates. The detention officer, Frank D. Alexander, 42, of Russell, Kan., was then fired on Nov. 8.

The KBI presented case findings to the County Attorney on Nov. 30. Alexander was arrested Thursday, Jan. 3, at approximately 2:30 p.m. for two counts of unlawful sexual relations. The arrest occurred without incident at 1105 N. Fossil St. in Russell.

Following his arrest, Alexander was booked into the Russell County Jail, and was then transferred to a nearby jail. He also had his first appearance Thursday.