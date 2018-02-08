Former Jasper School District employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $145,000

A former employee of the Jasper School District pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $145,000.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Karla Justice of Columbus, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and credit card fraud. She was head bookkeeper for the district from 2009 until she resigned in 2016.

The Joplin Globe reports she authorized more than $80,000 in extra pay for herself between 2014 and 2017. Justice, who is also known as Karla Jessee, also added more than $6,000 to her retirement account and made about $14,000 in payments for transactions unrelated to education.

Prosecutors say Justice also opened a Home Depot credit card and made personal purchases of more than $2,100 using district funds.