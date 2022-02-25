Former Juvenile Center Officer Accused of Sex With Inmate

A former officer at a juvenile correctional center in Topeka is accused of having sexual relations with a teenager at the center.
Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, bonded out of the Shawnee County jail after posting $50,000 bond.
The Kansas Department of Corrections says that Cruz-Garcia is charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a juvenile corrections inmate 16 years or older.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said an investigation began after an employee at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex reported hearing inmates talk about Cruz-Garcia and the juvenile.
After the findings were confirmed, Cruz-Garcia was fired from his job on February 11th.
The KDOC confirmed the victim was a female resident at Complex.
The head of the KDOC called Cruz-Garcia’s alleged actions “reprehensible.”
Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Secretary of Corrections, said that Cruz-Garcia’s behavior “does not represent the standards of the department nor the commitment of our department’s workforce to protect our residents from harm.”